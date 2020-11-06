K/DA's new EP slaps and should be the soundtrack to your weekend

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Riot Games) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Riot Games)

K/DA's brand new EP, All Out, is available now. Featuring five tracks—three of which are brand new—the new EP sees a returning cast of artists and a few new arrivals step into the virtual boots of Ahri, Kai'Sa, Evelynn, Seraphine, and Akali from League of Legends.

Here's the track list:

The Baddest featuring Miyeon and Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller and Wolftyla

featuring Miyeon and Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller and Wolftyla More featuring Madison Beer, Miyeon and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, Lexie Liu

featuring Madison Beer, Miyeon and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, Lexie Liu Villain featuring Madison Beer and Kim Petras

featuring Madison Beer and Kim Petras Drum Go Dum featuring Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom

featuring Aluna, Wolftyla, and Bekuh Boom I'll Show You featuring Twice members Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung, Bekuh Boom, and Annika Wells

All Out was written by Bekuh Boom, and produced by Riot Games composer Sebastien Najand. Riot says the EP represents a more 'global pop sound', as opposed to purely a K-pop one, which I'll admit I didn't quite understand when listening to The Baddest, More, and Villain—three tracks I see very much at home in modern K-pop.

Yet Drum Go Dum and I'll Show You are a bit more of a departure from K/DA's biggest hit, Pop/Stars. Drum Go Dum, possibly my most listened to track over the past 24 hours, even breaks down into drum and bass at one point, and it surprisingly works.

It's safe to say, at least, Riot Music Group—the segment of Riot Games now dedicated to its record label endeavours—has incorporated a fair few more influences into K/DA than previous hits from the group. There's still a lot to love if you're a K-pop fan, and in my opinion is still pretty cemented in that genre, but it's clear Riot is also looking to branch out to a wider audience.

You can stream All Out today on Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, and more, or check out the group's finely animated music videos over on YouTube.