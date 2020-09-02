Kate Bishop, aka Hawkeye, will join Marvel's Avengers as free DLC

During one of the previous War Table livestreams for Marvel's Avengers, it was revealed that Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, would be added to the roster as free post-launch DLC. Now another DLC hero has been revealed: Kate Bishop, aka Hawkeye.

Kate Bishop is the distaff Hawkeye and to Marvel's credit they've never called her "Lady Hawkeye" or anything. When Clint Barton is unavailable, or sometimes when he is but you want the superhero archer who isn't an unreliable goof-off, Kate's just Hawkeye.

Continuing the all-star voice actor trend of Marvel's Avengers she's voiced by Ashly Burch, who voiced Tiny Tina in the Borderlands games and Chloe Price in Life is Strange.

In Marvel's Avengers Kate will be introduced in an Operation called Taking AIM, setting her up against the beekeeper-looking scientists of Advanced Idea Mechanics and tracking down Clint, who has gone AWOL yet again. It'll be playable in October, and ties in to the storyline of Clint's Operation, Future Imperfect, coming in November.

The latest War Table also introduced four new mission types, called AIM’s Secret Lab, Mega Hives, SHIELD Vaults, and Villain Sectors, in which players face off against bosses.

Here are our recommendations for the best comics to read before you play Marvel's Avengers. Kate Bishop featured in the excellent 2012 run of Hawkeye comics by Matt Fraction and David Aja, and was a core member of the also-excellent 2013 Young Avengers.