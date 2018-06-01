Just Cause 3 is under $5 on Steam right now

If you've yet to play Square Enix's action set piece simulator Just Cause 3, now is probably the best time to do so: it's only $4.49 on Steam right now. Or, if you want to lash out and get all associated DLC as well, that'll set you back $6.74.

It's not just the latest instalment that's cheap. You can also get Just Cause 2 for $2.99, and the original Just Cause for a measly 97 cents.

A recent Walmart Canada E3 leak suggests that Just Cause 4 is currently in development – if it actually is, we'll likely hear more about it in early June. As for Just Cause 3, here's what Andy had to say when he reviewed it upon launch: "the explosions are amazing, and its fun in short bursts, but Just Cause 3 is ultimately an unremarkable, shallow experience."

But you can do some mad stunts in it: