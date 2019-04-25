Join the PC Gamer Club and get a Steam key for Deponia

We're giving PC Gamer Club Legendary members the gift of a trash-filled adventure. Daedelic's Deponia won't be sending you on a heroic quest, instead tasking you with conning your way out of the garbage dump where you live and into a better life in a city in the clouds. It's good to have aspirations.

Legendary membership will net you lots of other benefits along with the Steam key for Deponia. You'll get an ad-free site, a digital magazine subscription, gifts and a digital copy of the excellent PC Gamer RPG handook. 148 pages of RPG features! It's a treat.

You can join the PC Gamer Club as a Legendary member for a mere $5 a month.