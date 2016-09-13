It's time to dive into the BioShock: The Collection launch trailer

There was a recent spot of confusion about when exactly BioShock: The Collection would arrive on the PC. A September 13 launch date had been announced, but it turns out that's only for consoles, and only in some regions of the world: Those of us on the PC actually have to wait until September 15 to get it. But the launch trailer, you can have right now.

The trailer opens with a montage of moments from the BioShock trilogy: The descent into Rapture, the “Would you kindly?” and the “Bring us the girl,” before shifting gears into fast cuts of leaping, shooting, punching, and yelling. It's a little bit of talking and a whole bunch of killing—that's BioShock for you—but it sure does look good.

Speaking of montages, don't miss our roundup of our favorite BioShock moments, a collection of videogame highlights running from the first descent to the Burial at Sea. And if you're still not certain whether you'll be able to run these remastered Shocks in all the visual glory they deserves, you can dig into the system requirements and free upgrade details (you knew that Steam owners of BioShock and BioShock 2 get the remasters free, right?) right here.

