It's not just you: YouTube is slowing down your PC if you have AdBlock installed by making your CPU sweat, likely as part of its draconian war on ad blockers

In the latest wave of anti-ad blocker measures implemented by YouTube, AdBlock users have been reporting widespread performance issues with the extension enabled.

In a thread posted to the YouTube subreddit over the weekend (thanks, 9to5Google) users noted that having AdBlock enabled caused slow load times and increased CPU usage, as one user writes: "This messes up the resources on the computer as a whole. It just kills chrome it seems."

I decided to test this myself, and I noticed that having YouTube open with AdBlock increased my rig's CPU usage by around 17%. While using AdBlock or similar programs is against the website's terms of service, AdBlock is also a massively popular extension. On the Chrome web store it boasts 60 million users.

While you do agree to YouTube's terms of service upon using the site, there's a massive difference between simply blocking AdBlock users and causing increased CPU usage. From what I could see the increase was pretty consistent—so not a dangerous spike—but lower-end laptops mainly used for browsing could start having heat problems. At best it's inconvenient and annoying. It should be noted that this CPU-spiking (if deliberate) isn't something YouTube informs AdBlock users of either.

This has led to troubleshooting paranoia, as sudden and unexplained performance dips can be a sign of hardware problems. User JotaroKujoxXx says they were "wondering why my laptop ran like a fucking jet for the last few days", while another commenter replies: "Yeah I've been deleting shit randomly thinking it was my storage space problem."

The slow-down also appears to be impacting users who are subscribed to YouTube Premium while using AdBlocker for other websites, which is a problem—seeing as a subscription is a way to avoid ads without violating ToS. Our Guides Writer Sarah James tested the extension with Premium, and noted an increase of about 15-18%. Even if you believe YouTube has a right to employ anti-AdBlock strategies, the fact it's impacting paying customers is a concern.

I've reached out to YouTube for comment—which it hasn't publicly provided at the time of writing. However, TheVerge reported a five-second loading delay on other browsers running ad blockers back in November of last year, and the company's statements create a solid M.O for this kind of thing. The report states that YouTube's communications manager Christopher Lawton "said that users will keep seeing issues like this as YouTube’s ad-blocker detection methods improve."

It's always possible that something else is at play here—some behind-the-curtain hiccups in the code from updates on either YouTube or AdBlock's end. Still, if deliberate, it represents a rather draconian step in preventing ad blocker users from accessing the platform. It's also concerning that it tanks resources in ways that can cause even paying customers to spend time troubleshooting their PC—ToS violations or no.