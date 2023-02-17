It's a great weekend for trying big games for free

Audio player loading…

If you can't find anything to play in your game library this weekend, there's some good news in the form of a bunch of free weekend deals on Steam and Ubisoft Connect. Along with Firaxis' platonic superhero dating sim Midnight Suns (opens in new tab) being free to try until Sunday, you can also dabble in Age of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition and Far Cry 6, all without dipping into your wallet.

Age of Empires 4's free weekend (opens in new tab) coincides with the first big update for the RTS romp's fourth season. The Enchanted Grove update (opens in new tab) introduces a trio of new maps with a fantastical biome, the titular Enchanted Grove, as well as new game mode, Nomad, which serves as a call back to Age of Empires 2. In this mode, you'll start with three randomly placed villagers and then decide where to set up shop.

It sounds like a good time to take it for a spin, then, and if you find that you're digging it, you can then buy it for 40% off. The free weekend kicked off on February 16 and runs through February 20. The discount, meanwhile, will be live through February 23.

For a change of pace, you might also want to check out Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab). The series has been suffering from diminishing returns, but if you just want to blow shit up with a range of exotic weapons (and animals) then you'll probably have a grand old time in Yara. Along with full access to the base game until February 20, you can also check out the crossover missions inspired by Rambo and Stranger Things.

All players, free or otherwise, will receive a White Lotus sniper rifle if they muck around in co-op during the free weekend. If you don't own the game, you'll receive the gun if you decide to purchase it. Conveniently, Far Cry 6 is 70% off right now, and the Game of the Year (lol) edition, upgrade pass, season pass and recent expansion are also discounted.

More freebies can be found over on GOG, which is hosting its We Love Games sale (opens in new tab). If you're quick, you can grab the Alien Breed Trilogy for free (opens in new tab). The sale ends on Monday, so you might spot more giveaways before it's done.

Hopefully this should keep you busy across the weekend.