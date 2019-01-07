It looks like The Elder Scrolls Online is going to Elsweyr

Moonpath to Elsweyr

The Elder Scrolls Online is heading to Elsweyr, home of the fluffy khajiit. The official Twitter account teased the MMO's next expansion, which will be properly revealed in a livestream on January 15. "Cat's out of the bag," the tweet reads. It seems to confirm datamined expansion details that appeared a few hours before.

Despite the khajiit being almost as rad as the equally underrepresented argonians, we've never had much of an opportunity to explore Elsweyr. There are mods, like Skyrim's Moonpath to Elsweyr, and TESO does already take us to the fringes, but the next chapter will let players take a trip into the province proper, specifically to fight dragons. But I'm sure there will be time for a wee skooma break, too.

Fighting the scaly menaces, according to the datamine, will take a long time. The story will play out across the year, but that's still a lot quicker than my battle with Skyrim's dragons.

The datamine also uncovered a new class. Necromancers aren't very popular in Tamriel and are outright illegal in a lot of places, but if you don't mind grim work and potentially losing your mates, you'll be able to dabble in dark arts. There are no details on what abilities come with the class, but judging by past Elder Scrolls games, expect to summon lots of undead creatures while refusing to wear anything that isn't black.

Given that the official tease came soon after, the datamine seems pretty convincing. Keep your eye out for the proper reveal next week.