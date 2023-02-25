It looks like EA is already considering Dead Space 2 and 3 remakes

Audio player loading…

First spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), Gloomwood (opens in new tab) developer Dillon Rogers shared screenshots of a purported EA survey gauging interest in remakes of Dead Space's sequels. The horror aficionado in question naturally checked "extremely interested."

Pfft. The survey EA is sending out. On the wall - the writing. pic.twitter.com/o2f1OPC1zMFebruary 25, 2023 See more

The '08 original saw a highly-regarded sequel in 2011, with a more mixed response for 2013's Dead Space 3 (God, 2013 is already 10 years ago). The series went on ice until January of this year when EA Motive released its Dead Space 1 remake.

The 2023 interpretation of the events aboard the USG Ishimura was an absolute dinger, with PC Gamer's Sean Martin calling it "definitive" and "an intense, momentum-driven experience" in his review (opens in new tab). Indeed, Sean's only big gripe with the game was that, with all this effort and new technology, Motive wasn't just allowed to make a Dead Space 4.

That wouldn't necessarily be out of the cards if EA wants to remake 2 and 3 though. It's a big company, and I could see the series' new lease on life encouraging EA to commit multiple studios to a selection of projects. As for Motive, it's currently working on a singleplayer Iron Man game (opens in new tab), though the developer's creative director, Roman Campos-Oriola, did leave the door open for the possibility of more Dead Space from the studio when talking to VGC: “I cannot speak for the other project, but what I can say is that it’s not uncommon to have studios with multiple projects. Especially in big companies like EA."