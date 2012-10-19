Is that Agent 47 or Alvin the Chipmunk? Io reveal Hitman's many disguises

Is that a bird? A scarecrow? A chipmunk? No, it's Agent 47 dressed as a bird, a scarecrow, and a chipmunk - obviously. The bald-headed assassin has long had a thing for disguises, but it appears that Hitman: Absolution will take that fetish to a nun-like extreme. Io's latest trailer showcases 47's newest wardrobe, which, in addition to the usual terrorist, security and chef uniforms, contains more than a few surprises.

For those of us that grew up watching The Bill, whether we wanted to or not, the British copper uniform promises to be a lot of fun. Likewise, we can imagine doing fun things dressed as a judge, a cowboy, and some sort of tinfoil-hat conspiracist. And in the game. Outside of a Worzel Gummidge convention or a field in the middle of nowhere, however, how useful is a scarecrow costume going to be? Or a giant chicken? Perhaps he's going for the double-bluff - no would expect an assassin to be dressed in such an outlandish costume, so that's exactly the sort of costume he should be wearing.

Trailer aside, let's all remember that Hitman is coming out in little over a month. That's plenty of time to sneak into your local game shop dressed as Big Bird from Sesame Street - you can figure out how that will help you bag an early copy once you're there.