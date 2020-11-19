IO Interactive is making a James Bond game

IO Interactive has announced it's working on an untitled James Bond game, Project 007. The teaser video gives no information about the game, but is a version of the classic gun chamber opening sequence from all Bond movies. You can tell that one character in this game will wear gloves, and there will be bullets, but that's about it.

The game's website features this text: "Featuring a wholly original Bond story, players will step into the shoes of the world's favourite Secret Agent to earn their 00 status in the very first James Bond origin story."

This implies something pretty important, which is that this version of Bond won't be linked to the movie universe. Current Bond Daniel Craig's debut was 2006's Casino Royale, which was... a story about how Bond earned 00 status. If this is the case it's excellent news: the superb Hitman 2 shows there couldn't be a better studio to handle such a project, as PCG's Andy 'Nostradamus' Kelly recently pointed out.

The best 'Bond' games I've played recently are the Hitman reboots. They have a similar aesthetic, soundtrack, and atmosphere to the Craig films, and infiltrating places, taking henchmen out, etc. is like the quieter Bond moments when he isn't in car chases and shootouts.November 14, 2020

Most strikingly, this is not the previously-announced partnership between Io and Warner Bros.,—Bond is co-owned by MGM Studios and Danjak. Io Interactive will be both developing and publishing the game. After a period under Square Enix's ownership, IO regained its independence in 2017, since when it's been finishing up Hitman 2, re-releasing the classic Freedom Fighters a few months ago, and obviously working on this.