Invisible washing machines and squirrel timers: developers reveal their weirdest game dev tricks

Sometimes, a game's development will go largely as planned—but sometimes, you have no choice but to build game logic around invisible washing machines in the sky, apparently. That's just one of the stories to come out of a call for the "most embarrassing game dev crimes" from Steve Gaynor, co-founder of Gone Home developer The Fullbright Company, on Twitter.

As of writing, his tweet has more than 750 replies, including from the developers of Baldur’s Gate, Ultima Online, Telltale's The Walking Dead, Arma and Firewatch. The responses will make you realise just how creative developers have to get to solve major issues, as well as how far they're willing to go to hide the inner workings of their games from the player.

I've compiled my favourite 15 responses below for you to flick through. If you don't want to know how the sausage gets made, look away now.

If you still want more, you can browse the full thread here.