Intel's Core i9-9900KF is down to $420 at multiple stores, the lowest price yet

(Image credit: Intel)

The Intel Core i9-9900KF was released earlier this year as an alternative to the 9900K without integrated graphics. However, Intel priced it nearly identically to the 9900K, so there wasn't much of a reason to buy it. It dropped to a more reasonable $440 two weeks ago, and now it's available for just $420. For comparison, the full-fledged i9-9900K is still priced at $485.

This is an 8-core/16-thread processor, built on the 14nm Coffee Lake architecture. It has a base frequency of 3.6GHz and a max turbo of 5GHz with the right cooling. It's just a 9900K with the integrated graphics disabled, so you'll need a dedicated graphics card to use it at all. Of course, a high-end gaming PC without any discrete GPU would be a bit silly.

