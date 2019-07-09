Intel Core i9-9900KF is down to $440 at Amazon and Newegg

(Image credit: Intel)

The Intel Core i9-9900KF was released earlier this year, as an alternative to the 9900K without integrated graphics. That's not a bad idea in theory, but Intel priced it nearly identically to the 9900K, so there wasn't much of a reason to buy it. That's not true today though, as Intel has dropped the price of the 9900KF to $439.99—$50 less than what the 9900K usually goes for.

This is an 8-core/16-thread processor, built on the 14nm Coffee Lake architecture. It has a base frequency of 3.6 GHz, with a max turbo freq. of 5 GHz with the right cooling. It's just a 9900K with the integrated graphics disabled, so you'll need a dedicated graphics card to use it at all. But as long as you're planning to use a dedicated graphics card (which you obviously should be) you're getting the best CPU for gaming at a discount price.

We'll be on the lookout for more CPU discounts leading up to the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need a processor right now, this isn't a bad option—and Intel rarely discounts its CPUs.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.