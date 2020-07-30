Intel's Core i7 10700 Comet Lake CPU is on sale for $310 today

Need a CPU upgrade? Intel's 10th generation Core i7 10700 processor is on sale for $309.99 at Newegg right now, which is the lowest price around. The next cheapest place to buy is at B&H Photo, where it's listed for $328.89, then you're looking at $369.99 and up at other vendors that have it in stock (according to PCPartPicker).
The 10700 is a capable chip based on Intel's 14nm Comet Lake architecture. It features eight cores and 16 threads to throw at multiple workloads, with a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock, and 16MB of L3 cache.
Intel Core i7 10700 Comet Lake CPU | $309.99 (save ~$19)
The Core i7 10700 is a fast processor for gaming and general purpose computing chores alike. This is also the lowest price we have seen for this CPU.View Deal
What it does not have is an unlocked multiplier. Those chips are designated by a "K" in the model name, like the similarly spec'd 10700K that is priced $100 higher on Newegg. It's also an overall faster CPU, hence the markup.
The non-K 10700 is a fine alternative, especially when paired with a mid-range or high-end GPU. It has plenty of grunt for both single-threaded and multithreaded chores, and is a great chip to build a gaming PC around.
