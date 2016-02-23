Insurgency coming to Unreal Engine 4

Tactical shooter Insurgency is getting an expansion, a port, a remake or some combination of those options. Insurgency: Sandstorm, coming 2017, is bringing the team play and territorial control of the crowd-funded, Source Engine FPS to Unreal Engine 4.

Developer New World Interactive has partnered up with publisher Focus Home Interactive to upgrade just about everything. The most obvious improvements will be graphical, given that you really have to try to make something not look pretty in Unreal Engine 4. New World has provided a couple of comparison shots for reference:

Source Insurgency

Unreal Insurgency

A story mode will come along for the ride, following a squad from the 2003 invasion of Iraq through to the present. However, those accustomed to Insurgency's multiplayer will likely be more excited by the introduction of competitive matchmaking and "a new esports framework". What form either of these things will take is unclear, but we're promised that a beta of both systems will come to the original Insurgency for all to test.

That beta is undated as-yet, but New World will be taking your questions over Twitch on Saturday, February 27, 3pm EST.