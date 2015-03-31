We're giving away $2500 in Infinite Crisis character packs

Infinite Crisis traded its beta costume for a more official one last week. We're still working on our review of Turbine's DC-themed MOBA, but in the meantime we've got a bunch of character packs to giveaway if you've already jumped in.
Up for grabs are 45 Starter Packs and 5 Elite Packs, the latter of which includes every character currently in the game. Our giveaway will run until Thursday, April 2 at 3 PM Pacific. At that time, our system will automatically pick 50 winners and email them with keys. To enter, drop your email into the embedded form below.
WINNERS - How to redeem your key:
- If you do not already have an account, go to www.infinitecrisis.com to create an account and download the game.
- Log into Infinite Crisis
- Click on Shop
- Click on Redeem Code
- Enter your code and click Redeem
- Once your code is validated, the contents will be immediately available on your account.
The Starter Pack includes 8 Champions suitable for all play-styles. Over $35 of value!
Champions:
- Superman
- Flash
- Catwoman
- Aquaman
- Poison Ivy
- Stargirl
- Atomic Green Lantern
- Mecha Wonder Woman
The Elite Pack includes all 33 currently purchasable champions. Whether you are new to MOBAs, or a long-time veteran, there's something for everyone's play-style. Plus, you can earn seven additional champions for free through playing the tutorials and regular log-ins. Over $170 of value!
Champions by class:
Bruisers get into the thick of fights, trying to destroy their targets at close range.
- Superman
- Aquaman
- Robin
- Supergirl
- Hawkgirl
- Katana
- Nightmare Batman
Enforcers are the first into a battle, and try to soak up as much damage as possible.
- Shazam
- Swamp Thing
- Atrocitus
- Atomic Green Lantern
- Atomic Poison Ivy
- Arcane Green Lantern
- Gaslight Joker
- Mecha Superman
Blasters have strong Powers, often unleashing bursts of punishment on enemies.
- Sinestro
- Stargirl
- Catwoman
- Star Sapphire
- Arcane Supergirl
Marksmen make frequent use of a strong basic attack to devastate with unrelenting damage.
- Green Arrow
- Cyborg
- Blue Beetle
- Atomic Joker
- Mecha Wonder Woman
Assassins work best when jumping in, doing max damage up front, and getting out!
- Flash
- Atomic Wonder Woman
- Nightmare Robin
- Gaslight Catwoman
Controllers aid their teammates by controlling the flow of battles and the movements of enemies.
- Poison Ivy
- Zatanna
- Starro
- Nightmare Superman