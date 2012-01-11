Indie platformer Dustforce gets release date, continues to look incredible

We highlighted indie ninja sweeping sim Dustforce a few months ago, and what we said back then remains true now: Darting about looks fast and fluid, and the aesthetic is intoxicatingly gorgeous. So, what's new? Well, mainly a release date in the distant, far-flung future of next week. Specifically, Dustforce is coming to Steam on January 17 at a mere $9.99. The above trailer, though, is on the house. That said, a word of warning: It will make the wait positively unbearable, so exercise caution.