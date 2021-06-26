Impressive, fan-made Dark Souls sequel Nightfall is coming in December

Dark Souls: Nightfall is a mod for Dark Souls Remastered that sums up to a fan-made sequel for the game that kicked off FromSoftware's fantasy trilogy magnum opus. Set to release on December 21st, 2021, exactly a month before Elden Ring, the mod's 11-person team has been working pretty hard to get this thing out the door.

Nightfall will act as a direct sequel to the events of Dark Souls, apparently. It's a whole new story, with new areas, a reworked combat system, a new world map, and new characters. Hell, there are probably even new items. The new combat is most notable, with players infused with humanity able to dash long distances to dodge, at very high speeds, ala Bloodborne.

It's an impressive tribute to the modding you can do with Dark Souls Remastered. The mod will o nly release for DSR, as the original game has too many technical limitations limitations.

Much like the original game, Nightfall begins in the Undead Asylum, but from there it takes a much wilder set of turns. Ther eis no raven to grasp you, but instead a long fall into the Kiln of the First Flame—where it seems that the protagonist of the first game is just leaving, having defeated Gwyn.

You can watch an 18-minute, work-in-progress gameplay trailer below.