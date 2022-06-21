I'm this close to spending money I don't have on this huge 4K 120HZ OLED gaming monitor

One of my favorite large format gaming monitors is back on sale. Amazon has a got a deal for an Aorus FO48U for only $800 (opens in new tab). This 48-inch OLED gaming monitor is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a large screen for console and PC gaming for less than $1,000.

This screen was last this price in February when was marked down from its $1,500 MSRP with a rebate. Though, We've seen this thing sell for $1,000 on Amazon in the last couple of months. So you're really talking a $200 savings instead of $700. But hey, a discount off an already marked-down OLED gaming monitor is a gift I wouldn't return.

One of the big selling points for the Aorus FO48U is its massive 48-inch 4K 120Hz panel which provides some great viewing angles and great contrast. I've mentioned before that it's a solid gaming monitor that can moonlight as a TV.



I do have a couple of gripes with this big monitor. For one, there's no TV tuner or streaming apps so you'll need something like an Nvidia Shield (opens in new tab) if you're looking to binge all your favorite shows.

If you are primarily a PC gamer looking to go big, This Aorus 48-inch OLED 4K display supports 120Hz to get the most out of your GPU and consoles. For under $800 this monitor is a dream for gaming as long as you don't mind losing out on some TV-specific features.

As much as I love being able to play Xbox Series X or PS5 games at 4K 120Hz, there are only two HDMI 2.1 ports. So if you've got multiple consoles and streaming devices, you'll find yourself regularly making reaching behind the monitor and switching some cables.



There's always a risk of burn-in with OLEDs, so be wary of having static images on a screen for too long (like the news) so make sure it's off when you're not actively using or make sure you leave on auto-dimming.

That said, this gaming is perfect for someone like me, whose currently shopping for a large screen display for my office. So I think I might actually add this to the cart while trying to explain to my wife, why I need another 4K monitor for "work."