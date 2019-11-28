If you own Google Stadia Founder's Edition, you can now use your Buddy Pass

If you managed to pick up the Google Stadia Founder's Edition before it sold out, you can now use your Buddy Pass which has been unavailable up until now.

The announcement came via Stadia's official Twitter account, along with a set of instructions on how to go about gifting your Buddy Pass to a friend or how to redeem it if one of your friends has chosen you as the recipient.

Some adventures are better with a friend!Whether you’re gifting a Buddy Pass or are the lucky recipient of one, here’s everything you need to know to begin playing on Stadia. pic.twitter.com/Rf5PqzZXABNovember 27, 2019

The Buddy Pass essentially lets you send a three month free trial of the Stadia Pro subscription to a friend. Once the trial period has ended, you can choose whether to cancel the subscription or continue with the normal monthly charge.

The Stadia launched on November 19 with 22 games, though ten of those were only announced the day before release. The line-up does seem a little lacklustre and adding Farming Simulator 19 and Tomb Raider Definitive Edition to the Pro subscription yesterday has done little to remedy this. The technology itself seems promising though, despite early teething troubles, such as reports of overheating.

If you're curious about how it performs, you can check out Joanna's thoughts on her time with the Stadia.