I Am Bread trailer shows secret life of bread

"What if bread was alive and enjoyed climbing things" seems to be the premise of I Am Bread, a game in which you is bread, one slice thereof, climbing things like a yeasty maniac on a quest to get toasted.

The debut trailer is below. "lol what is my life" says one YouTuber in response to the vie."My body is bready" says another. "Too many plot spoilers in the trailer" says tchocky360.

Form an emotional reaction of your own by watching living bread climb doors in strange, convulsing motions that are both horrifying and fascinating at the same time. It's coming to Steam Early Access on December 3, and there's more on the website.