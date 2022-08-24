HyperX launches its first-ever line of gaming monitors

Audio player loading…

HyperX has officially launched its first-ever gaming monitors, the Armada 25 and Armada 27. This pair of mid-range monitors from the HP-owned company is looking to compete in a time when it seems like gaming monitors are having a moment.

The HyperX Armada 25 (opens in new tab) is a 24.5-inch 1080p gaming monitor on an IPS panel that retails for $449. Its 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response time target the competitive gamer that needs to be locked in at all times in shooters like Valorant or Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Armada 27 (opens in new tab) is a $500 27-inch 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate offering PC folks a more wide-screened gaming experience. The Armada 27 shares many of the same desk ergonomics and display features as its smaller 24-inch cousin. In addition, the Armada 27 does offer HDR400 support which isn't on the 25.

These G-Sync compatible Armadas are bundled with desk mounts, which we don't see often, and will help clear up some precious desk real estate. HyperX sells additional arm mounts (opens in new tab) if you want to set up a neat dual monitor layout or just want a little more flexibility.

HyperX's pricing puts both of these monitors smack-dab in the middle of a crowded field full of Asus, Acers, and Dells. Though you should note that the Armada monitors don't seem to have built-in speakers, so you might need to invest in a decent set (opens in new tab) if you want to avoid wearing a headset.

It's interesting that HyperX didn't announce a 4K version of the Armada and opted for the more common PC gaming resolutions. If you're dead set on a 4K gaming monitor, though, don't worry; we made a list of some of our favorites (opens in new tab).

The HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27, along with the additional mounts, will launch next month and retail for $449 and $499, respectively.