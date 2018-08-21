HyperX extends its Predator DDR4 memory kits to 128GB

Most users don't need 128GB of RAM, at least not right now. But for those relatively select few who do (and those who simply want more system memory), HyperX is now happy to oblige with its Predator DDR4 memory.

HyperX is expanding both the speeds and capacities of its Predator DDR4 RGB and regular Predator DDR4 memory kits. The former is now available in speeds of up to 4,000MHz, and the latter up to 4,133MHz, and now in capacities up to 128GB.

"The expanded Predator DDR4 and Predator DDR4 RGB lineup caters to the next generation of PC enthusiasts looking for the best possible performance from their system," said Kristy Ernt, DRAM business manager, HyperX.

HyperX primarily targets gamers with its Predator DDR4 memory lines. It offers more sensible kits for gaming and everyday use, including 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB kits. The company says each individual module is "100 percent factory tested" to ensure they can run at the advertised speeds, and backed by a lifetime warranty.

As or the RGB kits, they feature an LED light bar along the top and are compatible with lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors, including Asus, Gigabyte, MSI, and ASRock.

There's no mention of how much the 128GB kits will cost, though don't expect them to come cheap—most other 128GB kits on the market go for around $1,500, give or a take a few hundred bucks.