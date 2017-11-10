Hunt: Showdown will be playable in closed alpha 'this winter'

Hunt: Showdown—Crytek's first-person demon hunter whose post-colon appendage was once 'Horrors of the Gilded Age'—is lining itself up for a number of closed alpha tests in the coming months.

Having spent the past several months teasing its dark and dangerous world, where breaking stealth is as life threatening as the hostile monsters that lurk within, the dev hopes to build a relationship with players ahead of its stint in Early Access.

"Closed Alpha will be our first chance to get player feedback, and we are really excited to see how they will interact with the game," says game producer Fatih Özbayram. "After initial tests with a very limited amount of players we are planning to invite more and more testers with each phase. This is the first step in building a close relationship with our community and integrating their feedback into our development process, something we plan on continuing—and intensifying—during Early Access."

Fancy signing up? Crytek directs those interested towards the Hunt: Showdown website, or towards its newsletter signups. Successful applicants will be selected at random and informed by email.