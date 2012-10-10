How to unlock Heroes in XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Using certain soldier names in XCOM: Enemy Unknown will activate XCOM Heroes - pre-designed super soldiers such as Sid Meier and Ken Levine. Before activating a Hero, a pop-up will warn you that they're too damn amazing to allow you to continue the game with achievements turned on, and you cannot modify a Hero character after summoning it. If you decide to use one, do avoid killing him with some bull-headed tactical screw-up -- we'd kind of like BioShock Infinite to be finished.
The currently known XCOM Heroes are below - if there are more, someone will surely find them soon.
- Sid Meier
- Ken Levine
- Joe Kelly
- Otto Zander
Here are some other XCOM tips you might be interested in:
Our fullsome XCOM strategy guide
Our video guide to playing Ironman mode
How to force the game to use 1080p cinematics.