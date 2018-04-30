How to install the Windows 10 April update right now

The Windows 10 April Update is here, bringing with it new features like Timeline, security and accessibility improvements, and some visual tweaks from Microsoft's new "Fluent Design." So how do you get it?

There are a few ways to install the latest Windows update right now. One: type "check for updates" into Search to pull up the Windows Update settings menu, where it may already be available. But Microsoft gradually rolls the automatic update out to the millions of computers running Windows, so there's a good chance it's not there for you yet. Thankfully, it's easy to update manually, too.

Head to Microsoft's website where there's a page dedicated to Windows 10. Follow that link and you should see a big blue featured button for the April 2018 update that says Update now. Click it to download a small upgrade tool. Run that executable, and you'll see this window.

And you're off! If you encounter any issues installing, check out the April update Reddit megathread where there are already hundreds of comments discussing the update and what's changed.

Keep in mind that Windows updates sometimes bring with them a few installation woes, so if you don't need to be on the bleeding edge, wait for the update to roll out for a few days to ensure there are no major kinks in the process.

As an alternative, you can download the Media Creation Tool and use that to download the latest ISO file. That can be used to create a bootable USB stick or, if you're old school, burned to a DVD. It's particularly handy if you happen to have multiple PCs to update.