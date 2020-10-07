How to efficiently grind for Cipher Decoders in Destiny 2's Festival of the Lost event

If you go down to the woods today you're sure in for a big... just kidding it's another reskinned auto. (Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2's seasonal Festival of the Lost is now in full swing, and so far the spookiest thing about it has been the stingy drop rate of Cipher Decoders. These are a new consumable that you'll need to complete the Triumphs needed to unlock the mummy-themed cosmetics which Eva Levante has in the Tower. The drop rate is so paltry that Bungie community manager Cozmo posted in a related Reddit thread that: "We're currently investigating the drop rate of Cipher Decoders."

Assuming you don't want to wait to see how that investigation pans out, the guide below will explain how to stock up on Cipher Decoders. Warning: it's more trick than treat. But first...

What is a Cipher Decoder?

A Cipher Decoder is a legendary item drop used to open the caches at the end of the Haunted Forest activity. You can spend up to five Deciphers in one run. This means you have five chances per run at obtaining a god roll legendary Horror Story or Braytech Werewolf . Note that 1) these are both reskins of 450 RPM auto rifles, and as such are seen as inferior to the 600 RPMs (such as The Summoner and Gnawing Hunger) that dominate the meta in PvE and PvP. 2) If you played the Infinite Forest in previous years there's a good chance you can grab the curated roll of these guns from your collection, and it will come out with a 1360 power cap.

So if you don't care about Eva's cosmetics, you could skip the event altogether. But if you're still here, let's get our grind on.

How do I farm Cipher Decoders?

Cipher Decoders are legendary world drops that are sometimes rewarded for the completion of activities. That means you won’t be able to farm them by completing the Haunted Forest itself.

You can, however, find them in nearly all of the other activities in the Destiny 2 universe. This means the simplest and most efficient way is to grind the fastest events possible. As time and difficulty are the most influential factors when it comes to efficient grinding, your best bet are low tier Nightmare Hunts and the Daily Heroic Story Missions.

In the Heroic Story Missions, keep an eye out for:

Ice and Shadow, Gateway, Riptide, A Deadly Trial, and Unbroken

While avoiding:

1AU, Last Call, The Machinist, and Nothing Left to Say

Alternatively, you can also farm patrols which are even quicker to complete, if a little brain numbing. All you need to do is head to a destination where you know easy patrols spawn. The 'kill enemies' patrol is obviously the quickest, and that can usually be found at the Artifact's Edge on Nessus and Thieves' Landing on the Tangled Shore. Some players think the Moon is the best zone overall due to the easy Toland patrols.

How bad is the drop rate right now?

A sleuth on Reddit revealed that the current drop rate for Cipher Decoders is less than 1 in 4 when it comes to activity completions. When you consider that the most efficient way to use Cipher Decoders is in sets of five, that means you need roughly 20 non-Haunted Forest event completions between each run. Which, let's be real, feels tedious when the main rewards on offer are some so-so autos.