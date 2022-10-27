How many missions are in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign?

By Sarah James
published

Here's the MW2 missions list.

call of duty: modern warfare 2
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign missions list will give you a good idea of how long the latest game is or indicate how far you have to go if you've already started. Maybe you always make a point of completing the campaign before jumping into multiplayer. Whatever the reason, this guide has you covered.

The Modern Warfare 2 mission names are listed below, so click away now if you'd rather avoid any potential spoilers—everyone else, with me. Here's the Call of Duty: MW2 missions list, as well as roughly how long it might take to finish the campaign.

Call of Duty: MW2 campaign missions list 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may have the same name as your favourite CoD game but this one is actually a direct sequel to the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot. As such the campaign is set in the year 2022, follows Task Force 141, and has 17 missions to work through.

Here's the MW2 missions list:

  • Strike
  • Kill or Capture
  • Wetwork
  • Tradecraft
  • Borderline
  • Cartel Protection
  • Close Air
  • Hardpoint
  • Recon By Fire
  • Violence And Timing
  • El Sin Nombre
  • Dark Water
  • Alone
  • Prison Break
  • Hindsight
  • Ghost Team
  • Countdown

Depending on your playstyle and whether you go after extras during your playthrough, you can finish the Modern Warfare 2 campaign in around six hours. If you're more of a completionist, you should expect to take closer to 12 hours to finish everything. 

