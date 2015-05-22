How Heroes of the Storm compares to LoL and Dota 2

We’ve covered most of the clear cut differences between Heroes of the Storm and the other top MOBAs, but now it’s time to talk strategy differences. I am in no way saying that League of Legends and Dota 2 have the same strategy, but they do have a similar pace; early-game laning leads into mid-game skirmishes to try and pull ahead, followed by late-game pushing. Heroes of the storm plays differently.

As I said before, there isn’t any farming and basically no laning phase as it’s usually known. Blizzard can use a map’s objectives to time exactly when and where they want a fight to take place, meaning the pace of the game is much faster and more calculated, and playing as a team is much more important than trying to carry alone. No one player can run away with a gold or level advantage, so you are always strongest as a team, and the strongest team plays you can make are taking objectives.There are moments you’ll want to split up to cover more ground, but for the most part you’ll find yourself working as a five-player unit. Objectives are, for the most part, more important than kills and dying to secure them can sometimes be worth it.

For example, the battleground Raven Court periodically spawns “tributes” around the map. Collect three and your opponent's towers temporarily stop working, their minions all have one health, and you can basically plow through their defenses. There is nothing even close to as powerful as this effect in LoL, so it’s easy to underestimate just how important taking these objectives can be. Simply put, they are the game. If you try to stay in lane all game when playing Heroes of the Storm, you aren’t playing it right. Unless you are playing a sieger like Azmodan or Sylvanas, then that might be your team’s strategy. (Full disclosure: I really like sieging.)