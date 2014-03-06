Homeworld: Remastered Collection announced by Gearbox

For too long, the Homeworld license was adrift, seemingly trapped in the endless black void of space THQ's licensing vault. Now it's been freed to explore the stars Gearbox's release schedule. We already knew about Homeworld: Shipbreakers (née Hardware: Shipbreakers), the once "spiritual successor" - now actual successor - to the space RTS series. Now Gearbox have announced Homeworld: Remastered Collection, an upgraded re-release of the first two games.

The Homeworld: Remastered Collection site explains it all:

"Crafted with the assistance and guidance of the original creators as well as the help of a passionate fan community, Homeworld Remastered Collection introduces Relic's acclaimed space strategy games Homeworld and Homeworld 2 to modern players and operating systems using the latest advances in graphics rendering technology. Homeworld Remastered Collection includes updated high-res textures and models, new graphical effects, and support for HD, UHD, and 4K resolutions. Homeworld's original audio and video artists have also recreated cinematic scenes in beautiful high fidelity."

The multiplayer is also getting a spit 'n shine, with Gearbox revealing that both games will feature "one centralized mode that will allow you to interact with other players like never before". In addition, both classic games will be included in their original form, too.

No release date has been given yet, but, if you're a hardcore Homeworld fan, you may want to participate in the vote on the contents of a planned physical Collector's Edition.