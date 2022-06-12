Hollow Knight: Silksong finally gets a new trailer

This was the big one. The Xbox showcase is a bombastic event full of multimillion dollar games, but I don't think a single one was more ravenously anticipated than Hollow Knight: Silksong (opens in new tab). Would it be at this year's not-E3? Would we finally learn when we'll be able to play it? Yes, and... no.

After years of developing in near-silence, Team Cherry has emerged from Hallownest to deliver a new Silksong trailer at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, and reveal that it's coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

What we didn't get is a release date.

It's been a long time since we've seen Silksong, or even gotten any new information about it. Edge magazine ran a feature on Silksong in December 2020, and since then it's been a dry year-and-a-half. This new trailer shows a whole lot of Silksong protagonist Hornet in action, with a few big words teasing elements of the game: Hunt, Survive, Vanquish. Aka: kill little things, navigate a treacherous environment, kill big things.

