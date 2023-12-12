Hideo Kojima will show off all his celebrity friends in a documentary coming to Disney+ next year

Remember back in June, when Hideo Kojima—you know, the Policenauts guy—made headlines for asking someone, anyone to please send him to space? He made that request as part of an upcoming documentary called Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, which got its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer.

Well, now we know where, and roughly when, the rest of us will be able to see it. Kojima Productions and Disney—you know, the Cool Runnings guys—today announced that the Kojima documentary will be coming to Disney+ in spring 2024. More details and a more precise date are due to hit "soon."

I love Kojima, so don't take this the wrong way, but the documentary's description and trailer make it seem exactly as up itself as you expect it to be. "Widely regarded as the first auteur of video games," reads the documentary's blurb, "this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima's creative process as he launches his own independent studio." The trailer itself consists of lots of shots of Kojima looking steely-eyed and creative as he surveys cityscapes and mocap sessions.

It's also predictably star-studded. Norman Reedus, Nicholas Winding Refn, George Miller, and Guillermo del Toro all pop up over the course of the nearly 2-minute trailer to drop a line about Kojima's directorial style, and the blurb promises appearances from the likes of Chvrches, Grimes, and Woodkid too.

That's all well and good, but I really hope the documentary itself is lighter on the celeb cameos and heavier on people who have been working with Kojima for years and decades. I'm always happy whenever Kojima gets to leverage his status to hang out with Mads Mikkelsen, Timothée Chalamet and Hunter Schafer, but I doubt his celebrity friends have much to say about him that's more interesting than pretty much anything Yoji Shinkawa could tell us.

Perhaps the full documentary will feature a surprise appearance from Tomokazu Fukushima, who will tell us where he's been since MGS 3? No, absolutely not, but a man can dream.

Well, we'll find out what Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds has in store for us when it hits Disney+ in spring next year. Until then, you'll just have to tide yourself over by listening to his podcast and wondering what the heck OD is.