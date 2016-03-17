Heroes of the Storm is adding a single-lane map called Lost Cavern

Blizzard is adding a new map to Heroes of the Storm called Lost Cavern, and it's a little bit different than what we've seen before. It's a single-lane map with no Map Objectives, Hearthstones, or Starting Area heals, designed to keep players “laser-focused on one constant, single-lane teamfight.”

“We've seen that players have been creating one-lane matches on Heroes' existing maps, so we wanted to create a Battleground that makes things a little easier—and maybe even a little more exciting—for everyone who enjoys these games,” Blizzard explained on Battle.net. “Don't let any existing rules stop you from coming up with your own new way to play, though, as Lost Cavern is meant to be a free place to experiment and play however you like. Think of this map as a sandbox in which you can express yourself creatively—as well as have fun playing.”

The map will still have Regeneration Orb spawns and brush, “strategically placed around the lane” to keep the action hot, and it will only be available in custom games. There's no word yet on when it will go live, but I would expect to see it added to the mix fairly soon. In the meantime, here's a closer look at what's coming.