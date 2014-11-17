Heroes of the Storm dance reference round-up

There are many important questions to be asked of Heroes of the Storm. Can Blizzard's attempt to take the rough edges off the lane-pushing genre produce a game able to compete against Dota 2 and League of Legends? Does such a game have any future in an e-sports capacity? Most important of all, though: where did that dance move come from?

Reddit user BratwurstZ is attempting to answer this latter question through a series of videos showing the inspiration for each Hero's moves. See below for the current selection.

Thanks to Owen Hill for pointing us in the direction of this essential news.