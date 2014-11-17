Popular

Heroes of the Storm dance reference round-up

By

Heroes 01

There are many important questions to be asked of Heroes of the Storm. Can Blizzard's attempt to take the rough edges off the lane-pushing genre produce a game able to compete against Dota 2 and League of Legends? Does such a game have any future in an e-sports capacity? Most important of all, though: where did that dance move come from?

Reddit user BratwurstZ is attempting to answer this latter question through a series of videos showing the inspiration for each Hero's moves. See below for the current selection.

Thanks to Owen Hill for pointing us in the direction of this essential news.

Phil Savage

