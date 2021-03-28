Here's the stuck Suez cargo ship in Microsoft Flight Simulator

For a few days now, a cargo ship by the name of the Ever Given has been stuck in the Suez Canal. It's not really clear how it happened, with several explanations competing pending the results of an official investigation, but the thing that matters is this: It's a giant boat and it's stuck in a vital artery of global trade, threatening the stability of the world economy.

Also, it's become something of a meme here on the internet because while it's not funny, but it's definitely hilarious.

Naturally, therefore, somebody's put it in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Enterprising YouTube and TikTok poster donut_enforcement has obligingly shared a video of it in action. "What's cool about Microsoft flight sim 2020," said poster donut_enforcement in response to a comment, "is that you are able to add and create things such as modifications."

To clear up any confusion: This is a mod. Microsoft Flight Simulator's world map doesn't update anything like that quickly, though it does render things like weather and air traffic in real-ish time.

Anyway, thanks donut_enforcement. Thanks a lot.