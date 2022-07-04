Here's the flashy intro to Netflix's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 anime

Audio player loading…

Studio Trigger and Netflix have released (opens in new tab) the intro sequence for upcoming anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab)'s Night City universe and co-produced by the team at CD Projekt Red. The intro is pretty well-composed, with a delightful visual style that understands the loud yellow/magenta/blue color scheme used throughout Cyberpunk 2077's marketing and logo palette.

It fits what we previously wrote about the chaos of last month's trailer for Edgerunners, which we think generally "looks really good." (opens in new tab)

For my part, I'm most pleased that creator Mike Pondsmith (opens in new tab) gets front billing for creating the world all the way back in the 90s.

The song for the intro might surprise some: It's Franz Ferdinand's hit "This Fire," which I think I last heard in 2008 or so and was honestly shocked to hear over an anime intro. (No joke: I went looking for the other browser tab the song must have been playing in.)

Here's the official description, per Netflix: "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

The anime is made by Studio Trigger, a wildly popular animation group whose hit works include Kill la Kill and Darling in the Franxx, as well as Netflix's own BNA and Little Witch Academia. In the videogames world, Studio Trigger has worked on animation in games like Indivisible (opens in new tab), Fire Elmblem Fates, and the intro video for Shantae and the Seven Sirens.