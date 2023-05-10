Here's that Murder on the Orient Express adventure game you wanted

French publisher Microids has announced a video game adaptation of Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel Murder on the Orient Express. Describing the game as a "faithful, but augmented" retelling of the story, it's set to launch later this year.

Murder on the Orient Express is an… interesting choice for a mystery game, given how widely known the solution to the mystery is. Microids even acknowledges this in its press release (opens in new tab), stating the novel is "renowned for having one of the best plot twists in literary history, and this game is no exception."

That's where the "augmented" part Microids' description comes in. This doesn't mean Hercule Poirot will be getting retractable ceramic arm-blades. Instead, Microids state that players will lead the investigation "in a whole new light". Part of this involves the introduction of a new character, Joanna Locke, with whom players can "regularly exit the train environment during playable flashbacks". Oh, and it's set in 2023 too, though Microids is yet to confirm whether Poirot has his own Tiktok account.

As for how you'll solve the mystery, it sounds like the game will include a Crimes and Punishments-style mental connection mechanic, as players will "Enter into Hercule Poirot's head to discover mind maps and make deductions." You can also expect more conventional environmental puzzles with "object manipulations that are scattered throughout each chapter."

As a petty aside, I'm not sure about the use of the word "scattered" there. I like my puzzles implemented carefully into the games I play, thanks very much.

Anyway, Microids expects the game to launch in Q4 this year. You can check out a bunch of screenshots below. I dig the art-style, particularly Poirot's rather fetching crimson scarf. I'm not sure how well the story will adapt to an interactive format, but it is nice to see Poirot catch up a little on Sherlock Holmes (opens in new tab) in the video game space. And if Microids can match Frogwares recent efforts in Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened, (opens in new tab) we should be in for a fun time.