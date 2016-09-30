Here's some new footage of Titanfall 2's singleplayer campaign

Titanfall 2 comes out next month, and while the recent console beta has resulted in lots of multiplayer footage appearing online, we're still at the mercy of EA in terms of singleplayer videos. We've seen bits and pieces, but a few minutes of the Trial By Fire mission was aired on YouTube Gaming earlier today, and you can watch it below.

James played some of the campaign last week, and came away more impressed than he expected. "I expected Titanfall 2 to be a whack-a-mole shooter tour through a few linear levels—a silly blockbuster robot fantasy," he wrote. "If what I played is any indication, we might be in for the most creative shooter campaign this year."

Titanfall 2 releases October 28th.