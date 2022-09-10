Here's our first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage

Audio player loading…

Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin's Creed Mirage at the its Forward 2022 event, giving a first look at the next Assassin's Creed game with a pre rendered trailer. (opens in new tab) Mirage is set in Baghdad during its golden age of the 9th Century CE, 300 years before and 850-some kilometers away from the original Assassin's Creed, but merely 20 years before AC Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Mirage (opens in new tab) looks to be a return to form for AC as a stealth-focused series set in a sprawling urban environment. Mirage will focus on Basim Ibn Ishaq, the man known as Loki in AC Valhalla. Mirage will show Basim's initiation into and journey after becoming an Assassin.

In the trailer, we see a supercut of Basim's life before, and after, joining the order of Assassins. Narrated by Roshan, his mentor, it shows him as a thief in the streets of Baghdad and, later, as an Assassin taking down corrupt enemies of the order. It's very clear that this will be a prequel to Valhalla, breaking down more about Basim's life and deepening the character.

The primary speaker in the trailer is the inimitable voice of Shoreh Aghdashloo, who you might remember from The Expanse, Mass Effect, and Destiny. She'll be Roshan, a primary character and Basim's initiator into the Assassin community. Roshan is Persian, as is Aghdashloo.

The trailer shows off plenty of fights and parkour, climaxing with the removal of Basim's finger to complete his initiation as a hidden one. Ubisoft also posted a longer developer trailer breakdown (opens in new tab) alongside the trailer's premier.

Mirage holds a lot of hope for those that want AC to be a stealth-focused series again, with PC Gamer's Imogen Mello writing (opens in new tab) "I feel like I haven't had a proper AC experience in years."

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

AC Mirage was once rumored to be a DLC for Valhalla, following leaks earlier this year, but a more recent leak that was subsequently all-but-confirmed by Ubisoft pointed towards Mirage instead being the next main-line game in the series.

You can keep up with the latest from Ubisoft on our Ubisoft Forward page.