Here's a treasure hoard of free digital D&D resources

With everyone locked in their homes, Wizards of the Coast has put up a mini-site directing you to tons of resources for playing Dungeons & Dragons online with your friends on your very own personal computer. There’s a lot of good stuff here, from resources for veterans to how-to guides for new players wanting to play online. There’s even stuff in here to get you playing in real-life with your family, kids, and/or friends. There’s also coloring book pages and they’re cool? Look, there’s a lot of good stuff. They’re adding new stuff to this page, daily, monday to friday. Already five days of stuff in the can, to boot!

I'd recommend you grab Secrets of Sokol Keep and Shadows Over the Moonsea, both neat adventures that take place on the coast, and run them simultaneously. Design your own little stretch of fantasy coastline for them to happen in, then spice it up with the Saltmarsh Encounters booklet so that the world feels a little more alive.

There are also sections on there for deeper resources on playing D&D, organized by category, and a breadth of options for how to play online. We’re (mostly) all stuck inside, and you’ve wanted to try D&D for a long time, so this isn’t a bad time to organize some fun for your friends.

We’ve also got our own primer about how to play D&D on your PC, breaking down the differences between the major platforms for playing D&D and why you’d pick one over the other. Go give it a look, then go grab some free resources, then get playing.