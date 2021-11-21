Here's a look at Riot's in-progress fighting game, Project L

Long one of the worst-kept secrets in the games industry, Riot's fighting game codenamed Project L has another in-progress look out. Set in the League of Legends world, Runeterra, the video reintroduces Project L to those who saw its past previews. This latest video has the same characters as last time: Jinx, Darius, and Ahri, but adds the time-rewinding Ekko.

Project L is called an "assist-based" fighter, meaning players make a team of two fighters, controlling one at a time while the other is brought in for assist attacks. The design strives for two things: Really strong netcode and easy-to-learn/hard-to-master controls. Designers Tom & Tony Cannon describe their hopes for Project L as one that players can jump into and learn the basic moveset of a new character quickly, but still be greatly outmatched by masters of that character.

The fighting game, developed by Riot-acquired Radiant Entertainment, has been in the works for years since its 2019 reveal, but we haven't seen more of it since. The Cannons promise they're going to try to communicate more about Project L in the future, though they confirm that Project L won't release in 2021 or 2022.