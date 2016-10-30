Here are the minimum specs needed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Assuming you're prepared to receive it as a mere bonus for buying Infinite Warfare, the forthcoming remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is looking pretty good. Activision still hasn't specified whether it intends to sell the remaster separately, and it's unlikely it will until after launch (ie, when it's no longer an incentive to pre-order).

The game releases later this week, November 4 to be precise, and following the release of minimum specs for Infinite Warfare, Activision has issued same for Modern Warfare. Interestingly, it'll need a marginally less powerful rig, though that's fair enough: it is an old game.

Here are the specs. No "recommended" specs were listed.