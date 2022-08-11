Audio player loading…

Fanatical's summer sale is currently underway, and with it comes a deluge of deals, discounts, and, uh, d'flash sales.

There's a lot on offer, but we've composed a list below of some of the sale's best deals and most alluring hidden gems. Just remember the sale runs until August 21, so make sure you've gotten everything you want by then.

Top pick: Elden Ring – 15% off

Dark Souls meets Breath of the Wild and also George RR Martin is there, inexplicably. We loved Elden Ring (opens in new tab) here at PCG, and for good reason. From Software's latest game takes all the stuff you love about Dark Souls and puts it into a beautiful, endlessly-unfolding open world filled with truly hideous people who all want you dead. You've got all your Souls stand-bys: weighty combat, endless scope for different builds, and a populace that keeps cackling at you, but it all takes place in one of the richest and most expansive game worlds we've seen in years.

Elden Ring is one of the finest games to come out this year. It really feels like From took all the lessons and principles of their previous games and honed them down to the finest point possible. Also, there's a horse. A horse!

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth – 91% off

A 12th century point-and-click adventure that tells the story of an English village trying (over and over) to build a cathedral. The Pillars of the Earth is a sober (and incredibly pretty) tale that we liked quite a bit (opens in new tab).

Horace – 66% off

A genre-shifting passion project that deftly veers between absurdity, comedy, and tragedy. Horace starts out as a simple platformer before mutating into a great, unwieldy thing with explorable towns, physics puzzles, and a narrative that's impossible to predict.

Persona 4 Golden – 17% off

The best Scooby Doo game ever made. Take on the role of Yu Narukami (or whatever name you give him) as he and his pals attempt to solve a multiple murder case in the sleepy rural town of Inaba.

Vampire: the Masquerade – Shadow of New York – 23% off

A quiet and steady stream of great World of Darkness games has come out recently, and this one's my favourite. You play a rookie bloodsucker charged with investigating the murder of one of the most important vampires in town in a story that does a great job of capturing the long shadows and many-layered conspiracies of the Masquerade.