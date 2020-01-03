Henry Cavill rejects your notion of a 'gaming man cave'

It's pretty well established by now that Henry Cavill is an avid gamer—that's how he came into the role of Geralt in The Witcher series on Netflix, after all. But have you ever wondered what it's like in Henry Cavill's gaming man cave? In a December interview on the Rich Eisen Show, Cavill described his setup, and it might not be what you're expecting.

"I don't have a man cave," Cavill says, which is an interesting twist in a video that's literally entitled What It's Like in Henry Cavill's Gaming Man Cave. "I've got a small mews house in London—what a mews is, it's like an old stables, and they've been converted into houses over the years—and it's not huge. So my computer desk is in my very small living room, and it's just at the end there. That's it. Nothing special."

It's a little disappointing to hear that Henry hasn't sunk some of his Hollywood money into a five-alarm gaming setup, replete with rumble chair, six monitors, a candy machine, and LED everything, but it's also kind of endearing. It brings to mind the setup of Eric Barone, who developed the massively popular Stardew Valley with his monitor propped up on an empty Wii box and a keyboard balanced between two speakers. It really speaks to priorities: The trappings of the gaming life are fun, but some people just want to play.

A bit later on in the clip, Cavill says that he plays "PC games rather than console games," and that he's a big fan of the Total War games. He also plays World of Warcraft and Overwatch online, but rarely watches the pros: "I barely have time to play myself these days, and so if I'm watching pro gamers, I'm wasting game time."

Now that's a dedicated gamer.