Help save the whales with the new Humble Strategy Bundle

Like the countless Humble Bundles that have come before it, the new Humble Strategy Bundle offers a selection of good games for just $1: In this case, Dungeon of the Endless, the Endless Space Collection, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, and Company of Heroes 2 – Whale and Dolphin Conservation Charity Pattern Pack. That last one requires Company of Heroes 2, but that's okay because it's a full-on charity gig anyway: "All of the associated Relic / Sega revenue will be donated to the Whale and Dolphin Conservation charity," as its Steam page states.

Moving on, paying more than the average price will also unlock the Empire: Total War Collection, Endless Legend – Classic Collection and the Endless Legend – Tempest DLC, and 66 percent off of Total War: Warhammer, which drops the price to $20 until May 24.

Finally, we get to the $12 price point, which adds Endless Space 2, Tooth and Tail, and the Tooth and Tail soundtrack to the collection. Anyone who spends at least $1 will get ten percent off their first month on a new Humble Monthly subscription, and everyone, even those who spend nothing at all, can claim an exclusive Flag and Camo, 250 Doubloons, and three days of premium account time in the free-to-play World of Warships.

Funds raised by this Humble Strategy Bundle will go to support WDC, Whale and Dolphin Conservation, which also kind of explains the presence of that Company of Heroes 2 DLC in a bundle that doesn't offer COH2. The bundle will be available until April 24.