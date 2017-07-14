Hearthstone game director Ben Brode is doing an AMA later today

If you have questions about Hearthstone, game director Ben Brode probably has the answer. More usefully, he may share that answer with you or other like-minded players during an AMA set to begin today at 3 pm PT/6 pm PT on Reddit. The only bummer will be that you don't get to hear his roaring laugh as you ask about why we couldn't be trusted with extra deck slots for years.

Join @bdbrode for a Hearthstone #AMA on Reddit today! AMA starts at 3pm PDT, we start taking questions at 2:30pm PDT. Stay tuned for link! pic.twitter.com/zbuFPAB2jsJuly 14, 2017

The AMA is has ended over on Reddit, but Hearthpwn has a nice bullet-pointed summary of the answers. The thing that stands out the most to us is that we won't see any sort of sneak peek card spoilers for the next Hearthstone set before July 24th, when daily card reveals are planned to begin.