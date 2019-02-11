Heads up, Dell is recalling hybrid power banks for laptops over shock hazard

In case you missed it, Dell recently issued a recall for thousands of hybrid power adapters sold with power banks. The reason is because they're prone to breaking and detaching, which exposes the internal metal components, posing a shock hazard.

These hybrid power banks feature a detachable adapter, leaving you with a portable power brick. They come in handy for charging your laptop when on the go, at places where a power outlet might not be accessible. They also feature a secondary USB port for charging smartphones or tablets.

According to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 8,900 potentially defective hybrid power adapters with power banks were sold at various online retailers (including direct from Dell) from March 2017 through August 2018. They were manufactured by Lite-On.

"The adapter is black and darker in color than the power bank with a Dell logo on the back label. The adapters have the following manufacture code—'CN-05G53P - LOC00 – XXX – XXXX – AXX' printed on the back of the unit, where 'X\'” represents a numerical value," CPSC says.

Dell said there have been 11 reports of these adapters breaking and exposing their innards, with no injuries having occurred. If you own one, stop using it and contact Dell for a free replacement.