We just gave this 4K gaming projector a very positive review and for $599 on pre-order it's a genuine bargain

Philips GamePix 900 | 4K 60 Hz / 1440p 120 Hz / 1080p 240 Hz | 30,000 hours lamp life | $999 $599 pre-order price at Philips (save $400)

We wouldn't normally highlight a pre-order deal, but in this case we've just reviewed this excellent gaming projector, and it's a fabulous thing for the cash. With superb image quality at 4K (and superb 240 Hz speeds at 1080p), it's got all the basics covered with aplomb. You'll need to do the keystone and adjust the focus yourself, and it's a little barebones when it comes to features, but the combo of image quality and speed at this price is definitely worth shouting about.

Fancy a brilliant gaming projector, but put off by the price? Our very own Zak Storey has just reviewed this Philips Gamepix 900 gaming projector, and it's an impressive beast. But what's even more impressive right now is the price, as it's available for pre-order at Philips for $400 off its MSRP.

That's $599 for a 4K 60 Hz big screen beamer, or 240 Hz at 1080p if super-speedy multiplayer antics are more your thing.

While it's not quite good enough to knock any of our current recommendations from their spots on our best gaming projector guide, it still delivers excellent projection to be proud of.

Zak was blown away by the image quality on offer, calling it "a treat to use", although you'll have to dial in the focus by hand as there's no auto-keystone or auto-focus feature. Still, if you're leaving it set up in a gaming den that's a one-and-done afternoon of tweaking, so it's not the biggest downside for those keeping it in one spot.

With a top brightness rating of 1,000 lumens it's not the brightest we've tested, but that comes with the bonus of being much kinder to the bulb—meaning you shouldn't have to swap it out quite as often as you would on other models.

Zak still found it plenty bright, and that bulb should last you for a mahoosive 30,000 hours, or roughly three and a half years of 24-hours a day usage.

Latency is barely noticeable at 6 ms @ 1080p—so it's a speedy machine that should keep up with your inputs without issue. It's a little barebones when it comes to settings and features, but what matters here is image quality and speed combined with price, and the big Philips certainly has that covered.

At least, for now. There's plenty of stock currently, but after that it'll be available for a $999 MSRP, and that's a little pricey given the lack of extra features on offer and the lower brightness compared to its competitors.

It's also worth noting that you'll have to wait until April for delivery to be fulfilled if you do decide to pre-order, so it's an advanced purchase. Still, for $599 it's a stellar deal, so if you're thinking about gaming on an epic scale and have the wall space ready to go, this big beamer is well worth sizing up for the cash.