'UFO 50 has taken over my life': A fan has built a playable LX computer and plans to sell the blueprints for the parts on Etsy

UFO 50 is a good game. In fact, according to our UFO 50 review, it's a great game. Yet one dedicated fan thought that just admiring it from afar wasn't good enough. Building a dedicated PC specifically for playing the game is the answer, and I admire them for it.

An aptly named LukeTheMaker over on Twitter shared the original concept for a mockup of the LX computer found in the fictional world of UFO 50 earlier this month. In it, they shared that "UFO 50 has taken over my life". Then, Luke proceeded to spend weeks continuing to build it.

Now, mere weeks later, they have a fully playable build. The UFO 50 computer has a retro tinge to it, with a blocky build, and angular uses of grey, black, and red, to accentuate its design. You can spot the original at the start of the launch trailer for the game but it seems like a very faithful rendition from the videos shown.

To put into context why this all matters, UFO 50 is a video game made up of 50 arcade-style titles, all created by Mossmouth (Spelunky), Moppin (Downwell), and FourbitFriday (Catacomb Kids). It's a celebration of retro games and seems intended to convoke the feeling of playing an arcade or one of those dodgy 200-in-1 plug-and-play machines you'd buy as a kid.

The version Luke has built seems to be a shell that you can essentially wrap around a small PC, but it has inputs on the front for plugging in an NES-style controller and a select button on the shell itself. Curiously, the machine even plays a small sound when you plug in a controller, which is a lovely touch.

It's done. Thanks for all the support and the new followers! If you're interested in getting the files I will likely be making them available for 5-10 dollars via my Printables and Etsy store in a week or so. Happy to answer any questions about it! pic.twitter.com/KB8sTuuv7KOctober 17, 2024

Notably, there's also an adapter for its inputs that allows you to connect a more modern USB controller. It's a gorgeous interpretation of the game's arcade machine, and the files to 3D print it yourself "will likely" be available on Luke's Etsy next week.

If you're going to play UFO 50, you might as well play it in style.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors